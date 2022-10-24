Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A Huber Heights boy with a rare heart disease attended his first-ever Bengals game on Sunday.

“Super” Sammy Jones has been in and out of the hospital most of his life, receiving support from across the nation. The Cincinnati Bengals have even rooted for Sammy as he underwent a heart transplant.

On Sunday, it was Sammy’s turn to cheer on the team, according to our partners at WLWT.

Garland Jones and his son, Sammy, drove an hour down to Cincinnati to cheer on the team.

“He’s been rooting for them all year, through the Super Bowl run and now he’s healthy and now we’re here. It’s a beautiful day,” said Sammy’s father.

The Bengals secured a 35 – 17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.