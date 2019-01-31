DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Volunteers are hoping to put thousands of dollars back in Miami Valley taxpayers' pockets.

Thursday, the Montgomery County Job Services Center hosted a kickoff event ahead of its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and 'Super Refund Saturday.'

For more than a decade, the county has partnered with the city of Dayton, as well as the Greater Dayton United Way and KeyBank to hold free tax preparation sessions for low to moderate income taxpayers. Over the years, the assistance has refunded close to $16 million to participants.

"It's a fact that Ohians miss out on thousands of dollars each year," said Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice.

Speakers at Thursday's kickoff explained many qualified filers don't know to take advantage of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Child Tax Credit (CTC). The credits can boost federal tax returns between $519 for individuals to $6,431 for some families meeting income and dependent criteria.

"These refunds will help families that need them the most to pay bills, pay off debt, put food on the table and so much more," said Mike Squire, the director of resource development at the Greater Dayton United Way.

KeyBank sponsors an annual tax assistance day across 13 U.S. metropolitan areas, including Greater-Dayton. IRS-trained volunteers will be on hand February 2nd, 2019 at the Montgomery County Job Services Center for the so-called 'Super Refund Saturday' to prepare and immediately file tax forms.

"Until you've looked in their eyes and seen how much this really matters to people, you don't really get or grasp what this program is really about," Stacy Thompson, the KeyBank vice president and regional manager of corporate responsibility said of the event's impact on volunteers.

Taxpayers earning up to $54,884 may qualify for free tax assistance even when not claiming credits like the EITC or CTC.

'Super Refund Saturday' is from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. February 2nd at the Job Services Center. Appointments are encouraged and limited walk-ins will be available.

To schedule an appointment, contact the United Way by calling 2-1-1.

You can find a list of participating IRS approved sites by clicking here.

Dayton's EITC Coalition says taxpayers should prepare the following items to file their returns:

Photo ID

All W-2 forms for wages earned in 2018

Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITIN) for you and all persons in your family included on your tax return

Social Security Number or Employer ID Number (EIN) and address for any child care expenses in 2018. Bring payment documentation for the total amount you paid the Provider and the amount paid for each child.

Any correspondence you received from the IRS in 2018 and 1098 and 1099 forms (if any)

If you want your refund directly deposited into your savings or checking account(s), bring your account number(s) with you to the tax site.

If you are married filing jointly, both parties must be present in order to process the tax return.

