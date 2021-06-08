Super Hornet Legacy Flight joins Dayton Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Air Show officials announced Tuesday that the 2021 show has been selected by the U.S. Navy for a F/A-18 Super Hornet Legacy Flight.

The flight will be at the show on July 10 and 11 at Dayton International Airport. The F/A-18 Super Hornet is the Navy’s premier strike fighter, according to a release. The aircraft will fly in formation with the F4U-4 Corsair warbird, a matchup called the Legacy Flight.

“We are thrilled the Navy has selected Dayton for an F-18 Legacy flight,” said Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air and Trade Show Board of Trustees, the governing organization of the show. “What an exciting show we have shaping up for 2021. We can’t wait for this summer’s show to get here.”

Dayton’s Legacy Super Hornet will be flown by Lt. Griffin “Pushpop” Stangel from Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-122, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. Lt. Joseph “Jamboy” Kirksey will also fly the F-18 in the show. Flying the Corsair will be veteran warbird pilot Scott “Scooter” Yoak from South Carolina.

The 2021 Dayton Air Show tickets are now on sale at the show’s website, www.daytonairshow.com.