DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police departments in the Miami Valley are adding extra law enforcement as part of the “Super Bowl Blitz: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” initiative to ensure motorists’ safety for the upcoming Super Bowl weekend.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, using overtime funds with a grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO), additional deputies will be deployed during the upcoming Super Bowl weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office said the focus for the extra enforcement is impaired operators of motor vehicles, speeding violations and seat belt enforcement.

Clark County Sheriff Burchett wished all the public to enjoy the celebration of the Super Bowl but reminded them to not operate a motor vehicle under the influence and to always wear their seat belt while operating or as a passenger in a vehicle.

The Miami Township Police Department will also be participating in the blitz by adding extra law enforcement using money from the OTSO grant.

“Impaired driving fatalities are preventable. We expect a lot more people celebrating the big game with the Cincinnati Bengals playing, but we want them to do it responsibly,” Det. Sgt. Jay Phares, Miami Township Police Department, said. “Driving while impaired by any substance, alcohol or other drugs, is deadly and illegal.”

The Miami Township Police Department offered the following advice:

Plan for a safe ride home before you start the party

Choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver

If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel – Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home

If you drink, do not drive for any reason – Call a taxi, a ride service or a sober friend

If you are hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.

Always wear your seat belt – It is the best protection against impaired drivers