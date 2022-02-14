DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Esther Price has been feeling the sugar rush not only with Valentine’s Day but also with the Super Bowl.

“This year, Valentine’s Day falling on the same weekend as the Super Bowl and the Bengals, it’s been a blessing for us as a company,” said Vice President of Sales Todd Summers.

Ahead of the Bengals run in the Super Bowl, the chocolate company made three-pound chocolate footballs wrapped and decorated with Bengals colors to be distributed to Kroger stores. They also ramped up production of foil wrapped footballs.

“We really pushed the envelope on our people, on our production and they’ve done a phenomenal job,” states Summers.

Because of both the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day, business has been pretty sweet for Esther Price.

“The love that goes in it… I think that Esther Price has the best candy,” said Dr. Herman Erving, executive director of Project Cure, who was picking up candy for his office.

Summers said usually the gold assorted box of chocolates are the most popular among customers, but on Valentine’s Day, the 20 ounce. heart-shaped boxes are the number-one seller.

“It’s the best chocolate that you’re ever going to have. And I’ve had stories from Miami to Seattle,” said Summers.

“They have the best candy in the world,” said Al Melinich, who bought the biggest heart-shaped box in the store for his coworkers at Archer’s Tavern. “It’s just been around for so long, and the quality and care that they put in.”

“Anything with Esther Price in it is going to be a win,” said Summers.

Esther Price is already gearing up for the next big candy holiday – Easter.