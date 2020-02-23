Sunshine and mild today, rain returns on Monday

More sunshine is in the forecast for today! Clouds will be on the increase tonight. Rain returns to the Miami Valley on Monday.
TODAY: Lots of sunshine and mild. High 52
TONIGHT: Thickening clouds. Not as cold. Low 37
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. Cooler. High 43
Cloudy skies stay with us through much of the week. Rain for the first half of the week and with some snow chances at night or in the morning mid to late week.
