Sunshine and gusty winds for this Groundhog Day

Happy Groundhog Day! Sunglasses will be needed today! Finally a break from the gray skies. And as a bonus, much warmer temperatures for this afternoon with highs in the 50s. Winds will be gusty with gusts reaching as high as 40 mph.
TODAY: Increasing sunshine, windy and warmer. High 55
TONIGHT: Winds relax, mainly clear skies. Low 38
MONDAY: Increasing clouds, unseasonably warm. High 58
The clouds and chances for precipitation returns on Tuesday and for much of the week ahead. Unsettled weather continues until the end of the week with nearly daily chances for rain or snow.
