Clouds in the morning gave way to lots of sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures getting into the mid 80s this afternoon as well. Into the night we will increase cloud cover becoming mostly cloudy in the morning hours. Clouds will begin your day on Thursday. Most of the day will remain dry, but showers are expected to move in around the work commute home, with showers likely overnight. As a low pressure deepens from the south we will see continued chances of showers and storms going into the weekend. A bit cooler than normal Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s. We near 90 degrees on Sunday, with chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

