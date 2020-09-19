Sunny but cool for the last weekend of summer

High pressure will dominate the Ohio Valley this last weekend of summer. Temperatures will be running below average but plenty of sunshine for outdoor activities.

TODAY: Sunny and cool. High 65

TONIGHT: Clear skies & chilly. Low 42

SUNDAY: Sunny and a little warmer. High 70

The next 7 days will be dry and filled with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will trend warmer towards the end of the week topping out near 80.

