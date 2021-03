The second half of the weekend will be even better. Full sunshine and bright blue skies will allow temperatures to warm into the low 60s.

TODAY: Sunny & warmer. High 63

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, not as cold. Low 38

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 68

Rain chances start on Tuesday with unsettled weather for the rest of the week. High temperatures will continue above normal with highs in the 60s.