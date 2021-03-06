Sunny and cool this weekend

Another chilly morning across the Ohio Valley with morning temperatures in the 20s. Seasonably cold weather this weekend with an abundance of sunshine. The more fair skinned that you are in only takes about 30-45 minutes to get a sunburn this time of the year.
TODAY: Sunny & cool. High 44
TONIGHT: Clear & cold. Low 23
SUNDAY: Sunny and cool. High 45
Temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s for the week ahead. Dry weather to start out the week, but it turns soggy for the end of the week with chances for rain several days in a row.