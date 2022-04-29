SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro art studio is hosting a fundraiser for the children of Ukraine starting Friday, April 29.

Shawna Hutton is the owner and one of the artists at Chasing Light Art Studio and Gallery. Over the weekend, she said she will be hosting an art show to benefit A Child’s Hope International, an organization that is helping children affected by the fighting in Ukraine.

“Our goal is to bring the community together to help this wonderful organization support the orphans in Ukraine,” Hutton said.

The show will run from April 29 until May 1 at the Springboro Performing Arts Center, Hutton said. Displays will fill the center with artwork of sunflowers that have been painted, printed and sculpted by artists both young and old from Chasing Light Art Studio as well as three Springboro schools, Franklin High School, and the Modern College of Art in Kettering.

On Monday, May 1, the event will conclude with an artists’ reception including refreshments and a presentation by the Pastor’s Association. This event will run from 5 pm until 7 pm.

The children’s work will be available with a suggested donation, Hutton said, and the professional pieces will be sold at a silent auction.

For more information on how A Child’s Hope Int’l is working in Ukraine, click here. To donate to the cause online, visit the Facebook fundraiser here.