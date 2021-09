DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police responded to a car crash on US 35 Sunday night, September 19. The call came in at 9:28 p.m.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told WDTN.com two cars had crashed in the westbound lanes, closing part of the highway.

Officers on the scene said one vehicle had caught fire, and three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Both cars sustained major damage.