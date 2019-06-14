Extended Sunday hours return to 2nd Street Market

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Seasonal Sunday hours at 2nd Street Market have returned. The outdoor farmers market will operate on extended Sunday hours between 11 am to 3 pm and will last through the end of December.

Programs led by Five Rivers MetroParks staff will be held on Sundays starting June 16 with a visit from MetroParks’ animal ambassadors. A number of programs led by staff, volunteers, and community organizations throughout the season will give families a chance to learn more about everything the MetroParks have to offer.

“We’re excited to offer Market visitors a hands-on chance to learn more about what they can experience in all 18 of their clean, safe MetroParks,” said 2nd Street Market Manager Lynda Suda. “Visitors can enjoy a relaxing Sunday brunch, shop for the week, and learn something new – all at the market.”

Additionally, the outdoor farmers market is now open on Saturdays. Seven local growers will offer fresh produce, flowers, and more throughout the harvest season, which typically ends in October.

Six year-round vendors also offer fresh, local produce on Saturdays inside the Market.

For a complete list of vendors, click here.

In order to help make fresh, local food more accessible, nearly 30 Market vendors accept SNAP tokens thanks to a partnership with Homefull, a nonprofit that aims to end homelessness.

