DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Summer Restaurant Week is happening in the Miami Valley.

It gives diners a chance to taste what local restaurants have to offer while also supporting a good cause.

Restaurants like Coco’s Bistro, Franco’s, and Wheat Penny are all taking part.

“Restaurant week is frankly the highlight of our year,” said Wheat Penny Owner Liz Valenti.

Every restaurant takes its own approach, but most will offer a three-course meal for $20.22, $25.22, or $30.22. Wheat Penny is offering a four-course meal for $40.

“A lot of people choose where they are going each night. They have a whole scheme. They go to their favorite restaurants, but restaurant week is an opportunity for costumers to try new restaurants, to try restaurants that are doing menus that look interesting to them,” said Valenti.

Besides the food, there’s another reason to dine out. Proceeds will go to “For the Love of Children” and the Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Education fund to help provide educational supplies and books to students.

“Its a great opportunity for us to give back to our community as well as us to make some money, try new some new dishes, see some new faces and see old faces,” said Valenti.

Restaurant Week runs through Sunday. For restaurants participating, click here.