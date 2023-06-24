DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Programs for children are in full swing, since schools in the area are out for the summer. Local organizations are creating engaging activities for children of all ages to take part in during their summer away from the classroom.

The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton has three categories they look to fill during each year:

Health and Wellness

Academic Assistance

Civic Engagement

Students looking for fun during the summertime want to explore and adventure together with others.

Crystal Allen is the president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton and says that summer programs for the organization is their favorite time of the year. Summer for the club allows the organization to be able to get involved with the community.

“We want our young people to be civically engaged of what is happening in their community and loving where they live,” Allen says. “They are our not our leaders of tomorrow they are leaders of today and we really want them to be able to embrace where they live and really really love it.”

The programs offer a chance to explore and learn new hobbies, plus foster personal growth to help fill the academic gap. When the last bell rings on the last day of school, students often lose learning without keeping educationally active or engaged.

“We are super thrilled and honored to be able to lean into that academic space for our young people, so each day they participate in at least 75 minutes of academic enrichment to help with the summer slide,” Allen said.

By offering academic activities, the students are able to retain and help reinforce their knowledge. The president and CEO says that by having the ability to evaluate and measure the effectiveness of the programs, it helps everyone improve every day and year.

“Look at where are the gaps. What does the data say? Where are our gaps? What needs do our kids have, what are our kids saying, what are our caregivers saying, what is our staff saying, what is the community saying?”

The first ever community breakfast will be held by the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton on Wednesday, June 28 from 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the Dayton Convention Center in downtown Dayton.

If you would like to attend the breakfast, you can register here or call the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton at 937-262-8377.