DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A full day of country music, food trucks and cold beer is back as Yuengling Summer Music Festival is happening July 24.

To top it off, country singer Cooper Alan will be headlining the show. If you like country music and you’re on any social media app, you’ve probably seen Cooper Alan on your screen in the past two years.

The up-and-coming country star has independently built a fanbase of over 8.5 million followers and has earned over 80 million streams on his music.

Cooper will be performing at 8 p.m., following performances by singers Ashley Martin and Thomas Mac, according to a release.

The free admission event is held at Austin Landing in Dayton. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.

Food trucks at the event include El Meson, 1776 Grill, Rolling Indulgence, Batter-Up, Lil Tiki Weenies and Voltzy’s Rootbeer Stand. There are no outside drinks, coolers or blankets permitted. Chairs are permitted at the event.

More information about the event can be found on the festival Facebook page.