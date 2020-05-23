Summer like temperatures and humidity this holiday weekend with highs in the 80s

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) - Over 200 seniors from schools around the Dayton-area will be celebrating their graduation in a backyard ceremony Saturday, May 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carl's Body Shop owner Matt Miller wanted to build a stage for his daughter in his backyard for graduation after seeing something similar on Facebook. With the help of Stump Photography, Miller was able to get over 200 seniors to attend.