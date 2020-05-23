Live Now
2 NEWS Today Weekend is live now

Summer like temperatures and humidity this holiday weekend with highs in the 80s

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Warm and humid. Spotty shower or storm. High 82

Summertime warmth this weekend and a slight chance of a PM shower or storm.

TONIGHT: Muggy. Isolated shower or storm. Low near 65

SUNDAY: Very warm and humid. Spotty shower or storm. High 85

MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Very warm and humid. Spotty shower or storm. High 87

Highs for the week ahead continue in the 80s and chances for rain increase starting on Tuesday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS