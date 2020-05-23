Summer like temperatures and humidity this holiday weekend with highs in the 80s

TODAY: Warm and humid. Spotty shower or storm. High 82
TONIGHT: Muggy. Isolated shower or storm. Low near 65
SUNDAY: Very warm and humid. Spotty shower or storm. High 85
MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Very warm and humid. Spotty shower or storm. High 87
Highs for the week ahead continue in the 80s and chances for rain increase starting on Tuesday.
