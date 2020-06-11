Summer food program plans more than 20K meals a week to children

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio. (WDTN) – Second Harvest Food Bank said it has teamed up with local schools and community organizations in Springfield to provide children ages 1-18 with free, healthy meals.

Second Harvest said in a release the meals will be pre-packaged and distributed at sites in Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties. Each child will receive 5 breakfast and 5 lunch meals per week. Adults are permitted to pick up for children. The program will run from June 15- August 21.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Benjamin Logan Middle School (Logan County) 4626 County Rd 26, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311 Thursdays | 12-1pm | Jun 18 – Aug 20

Central Community Kitchen Center 102 W High Street, Springfield, Ohio 45502 Tuesdays | 1-2pm | Jun 16 – Aug 18

Clark Pre School 1500 W Jefferson, Springfield, Ohio 45506 Mondays | 12-1pm | Jun 15 – Aug 17

Fulton Elementary School 631 S Yellow Springs St, Springfield, Ohio 45506 Mondays | 12-1 pm | Jun 15 – Aug 17

H.O.P.E. Ministries 705 Linden Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45505 Thursdays | 4-5pm | Jun 18 – Aug 20

Hayward Middle School 1700 Clifton Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45505 Mondays | 12-1pm | Jun 15 – Aug 17

Horace Mann Elementary 521 Mt. Joy Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505 Tuesdays | 12-1pm | Jun 16 – Aug 17

Lagonda Elementary School 500 E. McCreight Ave, Springfield, Ohio 45503 Mondays | 12-1pm | Jun 15 – Aug 17

Lincoln Elementary School 1500 Tibbetts Ave, Springfield, Ohio 45506 Mondays | 12-1pm | Jun 15 – Aug 17

New Carlisle Elementary School 1203 Kennison Ave, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344 Wednesdays | 1-2 pm | Jun 17 – Aug 19

Second Harvest Food Bank 31 North Sycamore St, Springfield, Ohio 45503 Mon-Fri | 2:30-3:30pm | Jun 15 – Aug 21

Snyder Park 1600 Maiden Lane, Springfield, Ohio 45504 Tuesdays | 12-1pm | Jun 16-Aug 17

Springfield High School 701 E. Home Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503 Wednesdays | 12-1pm | Jun 17-Aug 17

St. Paris Pantry (Champaign County) 135 W. Main Street, St. Paris, Ohio 43072 Tuesdays | 12-1pm | Jun 16 – Aug 18

Warder Park Elementary School 2820 Hillside Ave, Springfield, Ohio 45503 Tuesdays | 12-1pm | Jun 16 – Aug 17

Dayton Public Schools released its summer food program schedule last week. You can find that schedule here. The DPS program began June 8.