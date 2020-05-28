Summer camps adjust to offer enrichment, fun and childcare during coronavirus pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Although summer camps are preparing to reopen in Ohio, hundreds of parents are going to be left without the opportunity to enroll their children due to camp sizes being limited. That’s why the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is offering “Camp-in-a-Box” as an alternative.

“[They need] some sense of normalcy…camp plays that role for children. In uncertain times like these, the camp experience is really vital for extended learning,” said Dawn Kirchner, Vice President of Education at the museum.

There are seven “Camp-in-a-Box” themes, and families can decide on whether they want to buy just the box, or add a digital enrichment experience to their purchase.

“We were in the middle of developing all our regular day camp programs so we pulled from the content that we had, content that we were developing, and put it together digitally for “Camp-in-a-Box,” said Kirchner.

But the museum isn’t the only place where summer camps look a little different. The YMCA of Greater Dayton is offering what they call ‘summer care.’

“We’re really calling it summer care [because of]the limited ability to swim and not being able to go on field trips and do some of those tradiational day camp things,” explained Vickie Dannals, Executive Director of Childcare Services for the YMCA. “But we’re also going to get our kids outside and really get them to enjoy the summer whether or not it’s with organized enrichment at play.”

