A local girls leadership camp unveiled a sensory garden for clients of the YWCA Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center in Huber Heights.

The Girls Lead! summer camp unveiled the new garden with a ribbon cutting earlier today.

The summer camp, hosted by the Dayton YWCA, provides programming for girls’ overall growth and development.

The garden was made by the girls, ages 10-to-14, for their camp service project.

The 2-week camp allows girls from various backgrounds to enjoy activities like yoga, cooking and sponsoring the first-ever garden at the center.

“A sensory garden is a garden that has different plants and flowers that you’re able to touch, feel, smell and also see,” said Taylor Green, Youth and Teen Programming – YWCA. “So, there’s lemongrass, there may be peppermint, we have something called a sensitive plant that the girls touch that closes.”

Organizers said this project was part of the “give back” portion of the program that they complete each year. Last year, the girls made murals that currently live in the Girls Lead! center.

“It was more of a bonding experience for me and my friends,” said Crimson Sumlan, one of the camp attendees. “We got to smell and learn interesting facts about plants. It was fun and educational.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped us experience this.”