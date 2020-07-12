Summer camp offers freedom and fun for seriously ill kids despite pandemic

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Flying Horse Farms is a campground in New Gilead Ohio that offers fun camp experiences for children with serious illnesses.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they had to cancel in-person activities. Instead, they are traveling across the state of Ohio to deliver “camp-in-a-box” kits for their campers and families.

In this time of increased isolation it’s even more so that [the kids] are isolated inside. So we wanted to give them just a sense of that fun that they get at camp that they’re not getting this year,” explained Rachel Escusa, communications director at Flying Horse Farms.

“It’s not the same, but it brings some of the good feelings and memories that camp brings,” said Kerri Scott, whose son Brady usually attends the camp.

Scott says the camp has given her son, with serious food aversions, freedom to be a kid.

“He had never had that opportunity before due to medical problems. So it gave him that freedom to spend a night away,” she explained. “I met with the chefs and they planned out everything. I had never let anyone cook for him before so it was amazing to have someone take that over and fully trust that they were going to do a great job.”

The camp is offered to families for free. The volunteers, counselors, and staff plan to continue traveling the state delivering the kits to as many of their 500 campers as they can.

