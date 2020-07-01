Sumaria Systems to lay off 72 employees at Wright-Patterson AFB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sumaria Systems has filed an official notice stating that it anticipates it will lay off 72 employees on or around Aug. 31.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires businesses with 100 or more employees to notify authorities in the event it is letting more than 50 employees go.
Sumaria is an IT, engineering and professional services company that works with the Department of Defense and other government agencies.
Though it has a regional office in Fairborn, the company said in its notice that the employees affected by this work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
