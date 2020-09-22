Sugarcreek Township woman hit by stray bullet while picking tomatoes

SUGARCREEK TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Sugarcreek Police Department sent officers to the 1200 block of Mead Road after a woman was shot in the right side while picking tomato plants.

The 53-year-old victim walked into her house and told her daughter to contact police around 2 p.m. Sunday. By the time police arrived, the victim and her daughter were standing outside by their garage.

Officers inspected the gunshot wound, which appeared to have been cauterized by the projectile when it entered.

She was taken to Kettering Medical Center but her condition is currently unknown.

Michael Brown, Sugarcreek’s chief of police, said that discharging a firearm on your own property is permitted in the area and that they will not be seeking criminal charges. He said that the department believes the bullet was a stray and that whoever shot it did not intend on striking the victim.

Sugarcreek Police Chief Michael Brown provided an update below: