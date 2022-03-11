CORRECTION: A prior edition of this article listed the incorrect city name. The correct city is Dayton. This error has been corrected.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire broke out in a Sugarcreek township home Friday morning.

Just before 6 am on Friday, Dispatch received the call for a fire on Ravelle Court. Fire crews quickly responded. When they arrived on the scene, they found that everyone had made it out of the house safely.

The fire was on the second floor of the home, Dispatch said, and firefighters set to work taking down the blaze. Fire department crews are still on the scene.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time. This incident is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more about the incident.