DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellbrook and Sugarcreek communities are gathering to celebrate the coming of spring with their annual Sugar Maple Festival.

From April 21 until April 23, downtown Bellbrook will be filled with live music, good food and several events including a parade, a 5K run and a dog show. The festival will also feature a beer and wine garden with new extended Saturday hours, a release said.

The 5K race is run by the Ohio River Road Runners Club and starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. It will cost $10 to register and you can register both online or on race day at the St. Pierre Education Center next to Bellbrook High School. For more information or to register for the 5K, click here.

The dog show registration will be held Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., when the show begins.

The weekend schedule is as follows:

Friday, April 21:

Main Street Closure 10 a.m.

Franklin Street Closure 5 p.m.

Beer & Wine Garden 5 – 10 p.m.

Food Vendors 5 – 9 p.m.

Dog Show Registration 6 – 6:30 p.m.

Dog Show 6:30 p.m.

Live Band – Ithika 6 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 22:

Pancake Breakfast 8 – 10:30 a.m.

5K Registration 8 a.m.

5K Run Start 9 a.m.

Free Shuttle 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Craft Vendors 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Food Vendors 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

National Anthem 10:30 a.m.

Parade Start 10:30 a.m.

Children’s Activities in Park 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Entertainment in Park Noon – 4:30 p.m.

Beer & Wine Garden Noon – 10 p.m.

Live Band – Spungewurthy 6 – 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 23:

Free Shuttle 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Craft and Food Vendors 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entertainment 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Children’s Activities in Park Noon – 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the festival website here.