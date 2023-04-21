DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 43rd annual Sugar Maple Festival kicked off in the Miami Valley Friday night.

The festival is taking place in downtown Bellbrook through the weekend, featuring activities and entertainment for the entire family.

Attendees can expect live music, a beer and wine garden, a 5K run, a dog show and plenty of food. This year, the beer and wine garden has extended its hours.

The weekend schedule is as follows:

Friday, April 21

Beer & Wine Garden 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Food Vendors 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dog show registration 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dog show 6:30 p.m.

Live Band Ithika 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Pancake Breakfast 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

5K registration 8 a.m.

5K run starts at 9 a.m.

Free shuttle 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Craft vendors 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Food Vendors 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

National Anthem 10:30 a.m.

Parade Start 10:30 a.m.

Children`s Activities in Park 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entertainment in Park noon to 4:30 p.m.

Beer & Wine Garden noon 10 p.m.

Live Band Spungewurthy 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Free Shuttle 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Craft and Food Vendors 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Entertainment 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Children`s Activities in Park noon to 4 p.m.

More information about the festival can be found here.