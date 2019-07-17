Sudden oak death confirmed in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Department of Agriculture says sudden oak death is infecting plants throughout the Midwest – including Ohio.

Roughly 1,600 infected plants were shipped to Ohio retailers like Walmart and Rural King. Additionally, shipments went to at least 17 other states.

Both retailers have agreed to recall the plants from their stores.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture encourages gardeners and homeowners to look out for leaf spots and shoot dieback.

“You need to look at them. Take precautions. If you suspect something, you need to talk to the Ohio Department of Agriculture or call your local extension office,” says Ohio State University Extension Educator Suzanne Mills-Wasniak.

The ODA says infected plants should be properly destroyed by burning, deep burial, or double-bagging the plant including the root ball in heavy duty trash bags for disposal into a sanitary landfill in order to prevent further spreading of the disease.

