Substitute teacher accused of inappropriate touching

TRENTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A substitute teacher is under investigation after they allegedly inappropriately touched a student at an Edgewood Schools elementary school, the Butler County Sheriff announced.

According to Sheriff Richard K. Jones, a fifth grade student at Edgewood Elementary School reported she was touched on the buttocks by the substitute teacher. After the report, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer and Edgewood Schools launched an investigation.

Detectives were called in to investigate the allegation. Sheriff Jones says that the teacher is not cooperating with the investigation and has requested an attorney.

No charges have been filed against the substitute teacher pending the investigation and consultation with the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office. Edgewood Schools said the substitute teacher will not be returning to the district.

“We take these complaints very seriously and we are working diligently to make sure our children are protected and the outcome is appropriate through due process,” Sheriff Jones said.

