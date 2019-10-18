Substance abuse seminar held at Sinclair Community College

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Overdose Action Team hosted its Substance Use Disorder and Recovery: The Emerging Landscape event Thursday at Sinclair Community College.

It brought together the area’s medical professionals to educate them about opioids and pain management in order to reduce the risk of patients developing addictions.

“It’s more of an educational opportunity for our healthcare providers, as well as our treatment providers and our peer recovery supporters, to help increase that collaboration,” says Barb Marsh, Assistant to the Montgomery County Health Commissioner.

Drug overdoses have killed at least 2,500 people in Montgomery County since 2010.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.