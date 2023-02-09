DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Xenia is hosting a contest looking to recognize amateur photographers and the beauty of trees in the area.

Until March 1, 2023, amateur photographers can submit a photo that captures any unique aspect of a tree for the Winter Tree Amateur Photography Contest. All photos must be taken between January 1 and March 1 of 2023.

All eligible photographs will then be presented before a panel of judges who will select the winning photographer. According to the website, the winning photograph will be put on display in the lobby of the City of Xenia Administration Building and showcased on the city’s social media and website. The photo will also be featured in the Xenia Daily Gazette.

The winner will receive a framed print of their photo and a $25 Kroger gift card.

For more information on how to enter the contest and to read the contest rules, visit the City of Xenia website here.