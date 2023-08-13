KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A local eating competition raised more than $17,000 for an area hospital.

Submarine House held the 2023 Super Duper Cheesesteak Challenge at its Kettering location on Saturday, Aug. 12. Through the challenge, all proceeds collected went directly to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Kettering Police Officer Ryan Mason won a portion of the challenge. Clayton Naylor won the actual challenge, as he ate the Super Duper cheesesteak sub in an astonishing 2 minutes and 3 seconds.

(Credit: WDTN Photo/ Sallie Taylor)

(Credit: WDTN Photo/ Sallie Taylor)

(Credit: WDTN Photo/ Sallie Taylor)

(Credit: WDTN Photo/ Sallie Taylor)

(Credit: WDTN Photo/ Sallie Taylor)

The event eventually collected a total of $17,500 for the hospital. Naylor was awarded a check for $1,000 for winning the challenge.

Participants had 16 minutes to eat the 16-inch sub.