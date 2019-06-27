Subaru of Dayton donates blankets to cancer center

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – In partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Subaru of Dayton donated 80 blankets to Kettering Medical Center’s Cancer Center Thursday.

Staff members spread hope, warmth, and love to patients while handing out blankets and lending an ear.

Brad Hamilton was part of the effort, as he has personal ties to the cause after his father died of Leukemia.

“Not everybody has a support system, so, if I could ever go out and put a big ‘S’ on my chest and be the superhero that day, be the guy for them, I will,” he said.

Since 2015, Subaru has partnered with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to donate over 105,000 blankets and 12,000 arts and crafts kits to hospitals and cancer treatment centers across the country.

