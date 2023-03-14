DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This April, Montgomery County is giving residents the chance to recycle their styrofoam at a special event.

According to a release by Montgomery County, residents can bring their unwanted styrofoam to the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights for the Spring Styrofoam Recycling Event.

This event will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Montgomery County Environmental Services is being joined by the City of Huber Heights and Eco-Development to bring this event to the community.