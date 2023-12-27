CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Styrofoam can be sort of pain to deal with when your opening packages. If you’re looking to get rid of any leftover, consider stopping by Activity Center Park in Centerville.

Montgomery County posted on their Facebook page about a recycling event happening on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The park is located at 221 N. Main St.

As the holidays gradually begin to wind down, it’s important to note the ways in which waste can be reduced. For more information about how and what to recycle, click here.