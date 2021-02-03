Stuffed Panda creating buzz around Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A stuffed panda is creating a lot of buzz in the city of Vandalia, and every day, the race is on to find her.

Amanda the Panda is on the move.

“I never thought she’d be the big hit she is, but I totally understand it,” says Dave Condy, who doesn’t take any credit, but is the man behind the Facebook page.

“I’ve been there from the get-go, right when she was found, and I’m just happy to be a small part of it,” says Condy.

Her travels around the city started a few weeks ago.

“Somebody discarded her and stuck her under a mailbox,” describes Condy “And to be honest with you, it was a sad image.”

Someone else scooped her up and instead of throwing her away, made something fun out of it turning it into a treasure hunt of sorts.

“They turned it into a game where actually they would go from one location to another, you know, let’s hurry up and find the panda and where she’s at and let somebody else have their fun with her,” describes Condy.

Her stops are tracked on the Facebook page “Dave Condy’s Traveling Amanda the Panda.”

The goal is to find her, move her to the next spot, and post a picture so the next person can find her, and she’s been making the rounds.

“the police department had pictures of her. The fire department had pictures of her. She was at church. She was day drinking. She was at the city of commerce at one of their meetings,” lists Condy.

Everywhere she goes, she gains new tokens from the businesses and people she visits.

“Obviously everybody’s taking care of her,” says Condy. “I think it just tells you that there’s a need for all of us to find out what can make us smile right now and grab onto it. “

As for where she’ll end up next and what’s in her future, that’s to be determined.

“She’s got some big things going on. I don’t want to let her know that because I don’t want her to get a big head because she’s already got a big head,” smiles Condy.