Stuffed animals comfort children at emergency scenes thanks to local church group

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood Missional Community is working on a project that involves more than 700 stuffed animals in an effort to make the worst day, a little bit better for people in their community.

“What better way, when a child is hurting, than for them to see a police officer or fireman and say ‘When I’m hurting, they gave me something to comfort me,” said Reverand Paul Brown one of the organizers of the initiative.

Each pocket-sized animal is donated then packaged for safe keeping. When they are kept in a vacuum sealed bag it keeps them from getting dirty or contaminated while in an emergency vehicle for months at a time.

Trotwood Fire Chief Rick Haacke says when they are on the scene and hand a child a stuffed toy, it gives them a sense of security and works in calming them down if they are nervous or fearful

According to Reverand Chris Hall, another organizer of the initiative, the idea started right before the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Emergency officials were able to give out more than 100 stuffed toys while responding to calls that day.

“People had lost everything. Tthey lost all their clothes, the kids lost all their toys [and] giving them a stuffed animal at that time..gave them hope that the future is going to be okay,” said Fire Chief Haacke.

“We can transmit our love through the fine people of the Trotwood Fire Department, the Trotwood Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s [Office],” said Reverand Hall.

Reverand Hall is also issuing a challenge to other local community groups and nonprofits.

“If we had a few more [adopt] their local police department and [work with them] directly, they wouldn’t have to donate to us they could do that right there in their own community,” said Reverend Hall.

If you are interested in donating toys or would like to volunteer, please reach out to Reverend Chris Hall at revchrishall@gmail.com or connect with them through their page by visiting Trotwood Missional Community.