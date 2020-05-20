STUDY: Miami Valley home to 4 of the top 10 healthiest Ohio housing markets

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – In a recent study by SmartAsset the Miami Valley was shown to have four of the top 10 healthiest housing markets in Ohio based on stability, risk, ease of sale and affordability.

SmartAsset explains that a healthy market should allow for homes to be easily sold with a low risk of losing money. It also needs to be affordable and have a community of longstanding homeowners.

The Miami Valley cities that made the top 10 healthiest housing markets in Ohio are:

Kettering

Springboro

Tipp City

Troy

Other regions had cities higher on the list but the Miami Valley had the most cities listed.

