Study: Cincinnati best city for beer drinkers, Dayton in top 50

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new study out shows that Ohio is home to some good beer, with five cities considered to be a Top 50 city for beer drinkers.

SmartAsset released its annual “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” report last week and showed that Cincinnati, Ohio is the best city for beer drinkers in the United States. According to the study, Cincinnati ranks in the top 20 for total number of breweries (30), breweries per 100,000 residents (10), and average number of beers per brewery (103). The average price of a pint of beer in the Queen City is $4.

Dayton came in at No. 42 on the list, with eight total breweries, 5.7 breweries per 100,000 residents, and 49.5 beers per brewery. The average price of a pint in Dayton is also $4.

Cleveland (No. 10) was the only other Ohio city to crack the top 10. Columbus came in at No. 28, while Akron was No. 36.

View the full report here.

