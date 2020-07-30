Studio offering free headshots to help job seekers build resume, get back to work

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With unemployment numbers high, a local photography studio is doing its part to help people make a good impression and get them back to work.

Hue 12 Studios at 22 North Clinton Street in Dayton has been around for about a year. The owners say they know what it’s like to struggle and wanted to give back to those laid off due to the pandemic.

“We’re really here for the people looking for jobs,” says co-owner and photographer Jeff Covey.

Hue 12 Studios is dedicating a day to job seekers. For people laid off, the studio is offering a starter headshot session–normally priced at $100–for free.

“There are some of those people out there that are looking for jobs, and we thought with LinkedIn and how things are going, we thought it would be easier on our part if we could just offer what we already do to people to help them maybe get a little bit better self esteem and confidence about them,” states Covey.

The goal is to grab attention and have employers take a second look.

“You’re looking at someone. So you’re getting a good impression of that person. If they present themselves very professionally and these are really top-notch pictures, that says a little bit about– let’s take a look at that resume again,” says Covey.

The session takes about 15 minutes or less. They hope to shoot about 20 people in a day and even more if there is the demand for it.

They hope people will walk away with not only a professional photo but also a boost of confidence to find work.

“It makes me happy that I can do this,” says Covey.

The free headshot day is Friday August 14. To sign up, click here and use coupon code FHF820.