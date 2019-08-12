Students welcomed on first day of classes with surprise ‘clap-in’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Staff and community members lined the walkway leading into Roosevelt Elementary School Monday, high-fiving and encouraging students as they headed into their first day of classes.

“We’ve tried to make sure we have an upbeat, positive attitude. There’s a new feel about Dayton Public Schools and we’re excited about that. There’s an upbeat feel about Dayton Public Schools. We had a great convocation, everyone’s fired up, ready to come back and serve our students. So we’re hopeful that will be a great change for us,” said Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.

The “clap-in” was a surprise for the students.

