Students, volunteers begin improvements at Wilberforce

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at Wilberforce University will help Home Depot volunteers Thursday in the first phase of its “retool your school” pledge.

The school received $20,000 as part of the program.

In April, the university received the pledged money thanks to votes sent to the Home Depot Retool Your School campaign. Wilberforce came in 7th place in Cluster 3. The top ten schools in each of the 3 clusters were awarded grant money ranging from $20,000 to $75,000.

The money will go toward projects like new showerheads for dorms. new sinks in the hair salon, enhanced flooring and a garden refresh for the lawn in front of Allen Commons.

“This could not come at a more perfect time,” said Natalie Coles, VP, Chief Development Officer at Wilberforce University. “Students have arrived this week to begin the new, academic year, just in time to help Home Depot volunteers fulfill the Retool Your School pledge. Not only are we grateful to Home Depot for the support, but we thank our vibrant campus community, board of directors, alumni and friends who rallied around this campaign to give us this awesome opportunity to beautify our surroundings.”