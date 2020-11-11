Students, staff at LT Ball Intermediate give thanks to veterans with drive-thru parade

Students and staff at LT Ball Intermediate give thanks to veterans. (Tipp City Exempted Village School District)

TIPPY CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Any other year, fourth and fifth grade students at LT Ball Intermediate School would have held a Veterans Day Ceremony and Luncheon — but this year students held a drive-thru parade.

Students and staff at LT Ball Intermediate give thanks to veterans. (Tipp City Exempted Village School District)

Nearly 400 students and staff showed up to cheer on participating veterans, who drove through the schools parking lot for a “Parade of Heroes.” They were greeted with handmade signs and cheers of gratitude from onlookers.