Students, staff at LT Ball Intermediate give thanks to veterans with drive-thru parade

Local News

Students and staff at LT Ball Intermediate give thanks to veterans. (Tipp City Exempted Village School District)

TIPPY CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Any other year, fourth and fifth grade students at LT Ball Intermediate School would have held a Veterans Day Ceremony and Luncheon — but this year students held a drive-thru parade.

Nearly 400 students and staff showed up to cheer on participating veterans, who drove through the schools parking lot for a “Parade of Heroes.” They were greeted with handmade signs and cheers of gratitude from onlookers.

