Students return to UD campus for first time since March

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students are returning to the University of Dayton campus for the first time since in-person classes shutdown in March.

Typically move-in on UD’s campus happens over one weekend, this year, It will be phased over two weeks.

Saturday was the first move-in day for the campus.

UD assistant vice president for student development Stevee Herndon said this year’s move-in is completely different than in the past.

Students first come to a centralized check-in point where they have to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test, or receive an on-site test.

“Why it’s important is students want to be back,” Herndon said. “That’s going to have to happen with guidelines and parameters in place that promote the health and safety of the entire community.”

Students, whether new or returning, said they’re glad to be on campus to start the school year.

“It was so hard just leaving out of the blue and we didn’t know if we were coming back,” Sophomore Hope Davis said.

“We didn’t, so it’s good to be back,” sophomore Grace Pretti said.

“I’m looking forward to getting used to UD’s campus and like going to the basketball game, I hope they have a basketball game,” freshman Luke Weygandt said.

Nearby businesses are also hoping for basketball games and other campus events.

Jimmie’s Ladder 11 manager Brad Hull said they missed out a lot of business when students went home early in March.

“Unfortunately we were all closed during that time, but now that we’re all open back up, and the students are coming back, it’s very exciting,” Hull said. “It’s going to be a boost in business that’s really needed right now for all local businesses downtown.”

If a student tests positive for COVID-19 upon arrival on campus, they will be asked to return home.

Isolation housing available only in specific cases, such as if the student’s home is more than 400 miles away.

Testing will be done on an as-needed basis throughout the year.