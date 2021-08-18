Students return to Miami Valley college campus as COVID-19 cases increase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday started move-in for University of Dayton and Wright State University students.

By the cart load, first year students are moving into university of dayton’s campus.

“The design was 150 students an hour over two days,” UD Assistant Vice President for Student Development Cari Wallace said.

After last year was heavily impacted by COVID-19, students are hopeful this year will look a little different.

“I’m looking forward to in-person classes and getting involved on campus more,” UD sophomore Shane McGriff said. “I’m still looking around for different clubs and orgs I’d like to join.”

This year, classes return at full capacity, and with more than 70 percent of people on campus fully vaccinated.

“Even though we met that threshold, we’re still the boat with everybody else,” Wallace said. “If things change, we have to make changes based on what we were advised to do.”

Students are also moving in on Wright State University’s campus.

“Because we are doing a COVID protocol, it’s going to take us three days, where normally we would do it in two,” Wright State Director of Resident Life and Housing Dan Bertsos said.

All students were required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to or during arrival.

Even with some COVID-19 precautions, Wright State officials said they want this year to feel as normal as possible.

“Wright State is getting back to where it was before, face-to-face classes, activities on campus face-to-face, a chance to have a regular college experience,” Bertsos said.

Both Wright State and UD will require masks for everyone inside their buildings.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, these colleges are ready with a backup plan if an outbreak does occur.

“We’re ready to pivot, it just might not look exactly like it did last year,” Wallace said.