Students react to COVID-19 cases rising on UD campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise at University of Dayton, with more than 200 UD students are in quarantine. Students are encouraging others to do their part to prevent the spread on campus.

University of Dayton students glad to be back on campus and in the classroom for spring semester, even if it looks different than past years.

“I love attending some classes in person, I love being here with my friends, my roommates,” UD sophomore Ricky Mysliwiec said. “A lot of places are closing earlier, but we still have to be on top of our academics and we’re on the football team, so we still have to be on top of our workouts.”

UD administration, however, is concerned the return of students is causing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to a letter sent to students, 64 students are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and another 139 have been identified as close contacts.

The letter stated students going to off-campus bars and restaurants, not wearing a mask, and gathering with other students outside of those they live with is contributing to the spread.

“I just wish people would be a little bit more supportive, to like wear their mask and stuff so it’s a little bit concerning, but we all do our best with what we’re given,” UD junior Olivia Hartman said.

However, the biggest concern is students not reporting their positive COVID-19 test results to the university.

“This puts others directly at risk of serious illness, violates our Catholic, Marianist commitment to community, and jeopardizes our shared learning environment,” the letter stated.

Students said it’s been an adjustment to follow guidelines, but they’re doing their part to get the cases down.

“We had to adjust not being able to go out as much, we’ve been trying to stay safe, stay in our rooms as much as possible,” UD sophomore David Tkatch said.

UD officials said if the cases don’t go down in the next week, they will suspend student recreational activities, dine-in meals at the dining halls, and close the library for studying. If that doesn’t work, they could suspend in-person classes.