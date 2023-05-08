DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students from across Montgomery County showed off their artistic skills in the Recycled Art Contest on Saturday.

Students used entirely recycled materials and re-purposed them into creative sculptures at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery.

Volunteers from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base were the judges. They crowned Elaina Osterday, a sixth grader from Tower Heights Middle School, who created a non-binary cyborg robot disguised as a human. Brian Davis, an eighth grader, was also crowned as top winner in his grade.

“It’s like, especially nowadays, I’ve been hearing a lot of things about the Earth, and I think that recycling is good,” Elaina said. “I also like to make art and sculptures, so I think this is a good way to help the Earth, and it’s fun.”

Elaina added that she plans to take her award-winning sculpture home, take pictures of it and then recycle it.

Brian said he is going to take his sculpture back to class and explain the importance of recycling to his classmates.