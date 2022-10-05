Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Local students are showing support for the officer injured while responding to a domestic violence incident in July.

“Officer Ney has been in and out of the hospital so much,” said Sarah Jung, teacher at Springboro Intermediate. “It’s really important for our students to give thanks to those who put their life on the line for us in the community. One thing like this could make a big difference in someone’s day.”

On July 12, Clearcreek Township Police officer Eric Ney was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call on the 5900 block of N. State Route 48.

Ney spent many days in the hospital and was released from a rehabilitation facility on July 30, only to return to the hospital two weeks later in critical condition.

After several weeks of going in and out of surgery, surgeons were able to find the hole in Ney’s skull and repair it. Ney was released to rehab on September 19 and returned home to recover on September 27. He is continuing to work on rehabilitation, but is now staying with his family.

Students writing cards for Officer Ney (Springboro Schools)

Cards written for Officer Ney (Springboro Schools)

Springboro Intermediate sixth graders are supporting Officer Ney during his recovery with a massive collection of get-well cards and letters. According to Springboro Schools, more than 500 cards will be mailed to the recovering officer in the coming weeks.