Students learn what it takes to be a meteorologist

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Greenon Junior/Senior High School welcomed Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith on Monday.

Science Teacher Tina Harris said they like to bring guests in to help students learn more about jobs in the community. Smith talked with about 20 students in the library.

She discussed her education background and showed the students some of the local universities they could attend to become a meteorologist.

Smith also encouraged the students to find an internship or take the time to shadow someone to help them discover what their passions are.

They ended the discussion by discussing the role of math, physics, chemistry, and thermodynamics in a weather forecast.

