RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – It is something we are all expected to know, but rarely taught in school: money and what we are supposed to do with it.

“I think a lot of students are ill-prepared once they get to either moving out from mom and dad, or heading to college. It’s nice for them to track their money, how much they have, how much they’re able to budget,” Scott Rutherford, the president and CEO of CODE Credit Union, said.

Students at Stebbins High School in Riverside now have the chance to learn more about their finances. The school teamed up with CODE Credit Union to open a student-run credit union on campus. Students can help their peers open a bank account and save real money. Jeff Berk is the career tech director at Stebbins.

“The students will be working on understanding the differences of a credit union versus a traditional bank. They will also begin to learn and understand how to articulate to students what those benefits are and looking at budgeting and planning out their life as far what type of careers they want, the types of jobs they would need and the type of lifestyle they’d want to live,” Berk said.

It is an important lesson to help students stay out of financial trouble early on in life. Callum Meyer is one of the workers at the student-run credit union. He said it has already been beneficial to have this hands-on experience.

“We have an accounting and finance program where it’s great to have work experience for those students who are in those programs and also it’s an incredible opportunity to bring financial literacy to all of the students before they get out high school,” Meyer said.